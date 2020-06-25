Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death

Colorado Gov. appoints special prosecutor in Elijah McClain case Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon that he has signed an executive order appointing Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain.

Pa. AG Releases Findings From Grand Jury Investigations Into The State's Oil And Gas Industry State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has released findings from a two-year grand jury investigation into Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry.