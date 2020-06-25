Global  

Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against anyone involved in the death of Elijah McClain, Gov.

Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon.

