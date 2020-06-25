Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against anyone involved in the death of Elijah McClain, Gov.
Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon.
Colorado Gov. appoints special prosecutor in Elijah McClain caseGov. Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon that he has signed an executive order appointing Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain.
Pa. AG Releases Findings From Grand Jury Investigations Into The State's Oil And Gas IndustryState Attorney General Josh Shapiro has released findings from a two-year grand jury investigation into Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry.
Gov. Polis looks for options amid growing pressure to re-investigate Elijah McClain's deathAmid renewed calls both locally and nationally for justice, Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he is looking into what his office can do to respond to the death of Elijah McClain, the..