1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People

A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people.

According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion.

The Government Accountability Office said the problem came partly because of administrative issues.

While the IRS has access to death records from the Social Security Administration, the Treasury Department does not.

After the problem was pointed out, the Treasury Department received temporary access to the death data.