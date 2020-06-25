Global  

Gulp! A Third Of Pakistan's Commercial Pilots Have Fake Licenses
Pakistan's aviation minister says more than 30% of commercial airline pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses.

The revelation came in a new report blaming pilot error for a crash in May that killed 97 people near Karachi.

The two pilots were chatting about the coronavirus pandemic during sensitive parts of the landing procedure.

The report said they also repeatedly ignored warnings from air traffic controllers.

According to Business Insider, 262 of the country's 860 commercial pilots have been grounded due to the illegitimate licenses.

PIA acknowledges that fake licenses are not just a PIA issue but spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry.

