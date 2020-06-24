Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations
Liverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.
Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside AnfieldLiverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.
Liverpool fans take to streets to celebrate historic Premier League title winFans have gathered outside Anfield to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time ever.
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league titleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent..