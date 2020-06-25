New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:04s - Published
3 minutes ago
New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States
Natalie Brand reports on President Trump facing challenges from Joe Biden in some battleground states, according to polls (6-25-2020)
Related news from verified sources
President Trump is losing the battle in battleground states that he carried in 2016, according to a...
SeattlePI.com - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
A New York Times/Siena College survey shows diminishing support for Trump among white voters in some...
Al Jazeera - Published
10 hours ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden ran the table on President Donald Trump in a newly-released set of...
Mediaite - Published
13 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources