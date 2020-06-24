Global  

President Trump visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:35s - Published
President Trump spent his afternoon in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

He toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard and spoke to nearly 700 people at a private event there.

PRESIDENT TRUMPMADE HIS WAY UP TOMARINETTE.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS MORE FROMHIS VISIT ATFINCANTIERIMARINETTE MARINE...WHEN PRESIDENTTRUMP ARRIVED ONMARINE ONE..IT'S BELIEVED HEBECAME THE FIRSTSITTING PRESIDENTTO VISIT THE CITY OFMARINETTE.."I am thrilled to be herewith you on this incrediblesummer day in wisconsinon the edge of thebeautiful lake michigan."NEARLY 700 PEOPLEFILLED THE CROWDMARINETTE MARINEEMPLOYEES, FAMILYMEMBERS, ANDCOMMUNITYMEMBERS.PRESIDENT TRUMPFOCUSED A LOT ONWHAT'S HAPPENING INWISCONSIN.PARTICULARLY THISPART OF THESTATE..AFTERMARINETTE MARINEWAS RECENTLYAWARDED ACONTRACT TO BUILDUP TO TEN SHIPS FORTHE U.S. NAVY,"The ship will field themost advanced airresearch and air searchcapability in naval history.there has never beenanything so advanced aswhat you're building."THE DEAL COULDCREATE ONETHOUSAND NEW JOBSAND BE WORTH 5.5.BILLION DOLLARS.TRUMP SAID THECONTRACT ALSOHELPS ACCOMPLISH ABIG PRIORITY OFBOOSTING NATIONALSECURITY ANDBUILDING THE U.S.NAVY."With the help of everyonehere today, this shipyardwill continue to prosper.the state will continue tothrive and this nation thatwe love will climb to newhighs of glory andgreatness and that'swhats happening rightnow."PRESIDENT TRUMPSAID THE NATION ISVERY PROUD OFWISCONSIN.

Tweets about this

ParadyneT101

ParadigmCiTy101 RT @FirstThemNEWS: Trump delivers $5.5 Billion Dollars in Federal Government Contracts for #Wisconsin He won the state in 2016 and clearly… 23 minutes ago

rsfbritt57

Hannah 🇺🇸🎅👓🎁🎉🎄🙏🐸 RT @SCOTUSFlix: President Trump praises workers in visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, touts $5.5 billion Navy contract https://t.co/UCD… 37 minutes ago

diamondrn

Bob Diamond-Patriot-Vietnam Vet-Mensa Member-KAG President #Trump heaped praise on workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, touted a $5.5 billion Navy contract awar… https://t.co/M7cWgWyrD7 42 minutes ago

MAGAnNoHate

TrumpAlwaysyou (Text TRUMP to 88022) 🇺🇸 RT @RepBryanSteil: President @realDonaldTrump will be visiting Wisconsin today to tour Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard where U.S. Nav… 58 minutes ago

talisseer

Talis Shelbourne RT @haleybemiller: Final story from me and @GBstreetwise on Trump’s trip to Marinette this afternoon. https://t.co/OTbJeg1TCa 1 hour ago

sailor_news

Sailor.News Video: President Trump Visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine https://t.co/AOiGOXM0ue 1 hour ago


