President Trump visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRESIDENT TRUMPMADE HIS WAY UP TOMARINETTE.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS MORE FROMHIS VISIT ATFINCANTIERIMARINETTE MARINE...WHEN PRESIDENTTRUMP ARRIVED ONMARINE ONE..IT'S BELIEVED HEBECAME THE FIRSTSITTING PRESIDENTTO VISIT THE CITY OFMARINETTE.."I am thrilled to be herewith you on this incrediblesummer day in wisconsinon the edge of thebeautiful lake michigan."NEARLY 700 PEOPLEFILLED THE CROWDMARINETTE MARINEEMPLOYEES, FAMILYMEMBERS, ANDCOMMUNITYMEMBERS.PRESIDENT TRUMPFOCUSED A LOT ONWHAT'S HAPPENING INWISCONSIN.PARTICULARLY THISPART OF THESTATE..AFTERMARINETTE MARINEWAS RECENTLYAWARDED ACONTRACT TO BUILDUP TO TEN SHIPS FORTHE U.S. NAVY,"The ship will field themost advanced airresearch and air searchcapability in naval history.there has never beenanything so advanced aswhat you're building."THE DEAL COULDCREATE ONETHOUSAND NEW JOBSAND BE WORTH 5.5.BILLION DOLLARS.TRUMP SAID THECONTRACT ALSOHELPS ACCOMPLISH ABIG PRIORITY OFBOOSTING NATIONALSECURITY ANDBUILDING THE U.S.NAVY."With the help of everyonehere today, this shipyardwill continue to prosper.the state will continue tothrive and this nation thatwe love will climb to newhighs of glory andgreatness and that'swhats happening rightnow."PRESIDENT TRUMPSAID THE NATION ISVERY PROUD OFWISCONSIN. INMARINETTE JulianaFalk NBC 26.SUPPORTERS ANDPROTESTERS



