Riverbend Park restoration projects in the works

The beach, an amphitheater and a playground down by the boat docks are in construction, thanks to insurance funds after the Oroville Dam Spillway Crisis.

Its been over three years since the oroville dam spillway swept through parts of the city-- including riverbend park shawn rohrbacker: and the water was up above our heads here if you can imagine the floods washed away the beach along the feather river.

Rohrbacker: there's not that many spots along the river that have ths kind of access for family's to walk down and enjoy the beach its steep in lots of areas - vegetation so i think its really important for our community general manager for the feather river park and recreation district shawn rohrbacker says crews brought in a 12 inch deep lay of sand for the whole beach.

Rohrbacker: we also graded a terrace that will be flat on top where we'll put picnic tables barbeques shade trees native plants there's also a handicap accessible ramp that will lead down to the river as well.

Standup: 6 million dollars in insurance funds are helping to restore the park-- which includes construction for the beach, an amphitheater and a playground down by the boat docks.

Sot: i come up here a lot of work its really helpful with the kids i work with and im really glad the beach is coming back rohrbacker: the rivers not too deep here its not too fast nice sandy beach so yeah come out and enjoy the park rohrback says he hopes the beach will be open to the public before july 4th weekend.

The district has a master plan for riverbend park that will add things like a soccer field, a new water play area and expand the trail system in the future.