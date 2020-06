COVID-19: CCL's CMD hands over cheque of Rs 20 cr to Jharkhand CM Soren

The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) Gopal Singh handed over cheque of Rs 20 crore to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The cheque was handed over to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Jharkhand amid coronavirus pandemic situation.

CCL CMD met CM Soren in Ranchi on June 25.

CM Soren appreciated the noble cause and efforts of CCL amid COVID-19 outbreak.

There are 626 active cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand.