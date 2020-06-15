Global  

COVID-19: Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown for 1 week
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:20s - Published
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar.

Begum Bazar will be under voluntarily lockdown from June 28 to July 05.

The association will implement a 1-week lockdown in view of coronavirus crisis.

The decision was taken for the safety of all merchants, customers, staff and residents staying in the commercial market zone in view of COVID-19 situation.

While speaking to ANI, the President of Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association, LN Rathi said, "Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has decided that from June 28 to July 5, it will voluntarily implement a complete lockdown of the commercial market at Begum Bazar.

In the meeting conducted today, all the merchants have supported this decision." "We took this decision voluntarily to save our shopkeepers, staff and local people from infection," he added.

