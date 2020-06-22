Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes

Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes

Ford Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies among full-line brands, aims to help people around the world more safely and confidently face congested roads – today and tomorrow.Ford Co-Pilot360 includes standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beam lighting.

Ford Co-Pilot360 will roll out across Ford’s new passenger cars, SUVs and trucks up to F-150 in North America, starting on the new 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST this fall.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

8th Annual Fill an F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army [Video]

8th Annual Fill an F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army

((SL Advertiser)) 8th Annual Fill an F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/desertforddealers

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:40Published
Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology [Video]

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology

Ford Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies among full-line brands, aims to help people around the world more safely and confidently face congested roads – today..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:12Published
The new BMW M5 Competition Design Preview [Video]

The new BMW M5 Competition Design Preview

The arrival of the new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition sees the high-performance sedans from BMW M GmbH returning to the stage in even sharper form. With its stylistic fine-tuning, an operating concept..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:31Published