President Trump holds Town Hall Meeting in Green Bay
A town hall program featuring President Trump aired Thursday night and featured part of the president's visit to northeast Wisconsin.
WLUK-TV FOX 11 Before speaking in Marinette this afternoon, President Trump appeared at a town hall meeting to air tonight on cabl… https://t.co/aThSsrFir2 5 hours ago
President Trump: 10,000 Wisconsin jobs to be created by Marinette shipbuilding contractPresident Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin Thursday for a brief town hall event in Green Bay before his main stop in Marinette where he toured a shipyard and gave a speech in front of hundreds of..
What to know about President Trump's visit to Northeast WisconsinPreparations are underway in Northeast Wisconsin as President Trump is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon.
