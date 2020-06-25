Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against anyone involved in the death of Elijah McClain, Gov.
Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon.
Colorado Gov. appoints special prosecutor in Elijah McClain caseGov. Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon that he has signed an executive order appointing Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain.
