Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death
Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death

Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against anyone involved in the death of Elijah McClain, Gov.

Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon.

