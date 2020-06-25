Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago Colorado attorney general to conduct state investigation into Elijah McClain death Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against anyone involved in the death of Elijah McClain, Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REPAIRS.



