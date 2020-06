ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 minutes ago ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters The ACLU of Colorado and a Denver law firm filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and others injured during the George Floyd protests against the city of Denver for the police department’s use of various “less-lethal” weapons on protesters, alleging their use violated protesters’ constitutional rights. 0

