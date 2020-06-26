Bryce Dyer looks to lead Tornado by example

The north medford athletes have started having voluntary workouts at north medford high schools.

A quite leader is rising among them.

Bryce dyer, going from his sophomore to junior year stands poised as one of the most talented players for both football and basketball.

He is this weeks amateur athlete.

This is the atmosphere north medford junior bryce dyer is used to leading under.

"yeah being a sophomore i think he led more by the actions part, but i think as he grows and knows that he is more of a leader, he will step into that role as more vocal also.

But there is nothing wrong with being that guy that brings it everyday and demands others to follow that way of doing it."

Dyer will take on the role of replacing standout jett carpenter.

Something dyer sounds ready for.

"i will just take whatever is thrown at me and run with it.

I am willing to do whatever it takes to win and what helps us do the best this year.

I think that i can play just about any 3, 4, 5, even 2 if they need me to.

I will play whatever position, whatever role they need me to."

Dyer is getting a jump start on that leadership by finding anything he can do in any gym around.

Anything to get better.

Like these individual workouts, and other voluntary workouts with north medford.

"you know stay positive.

Get anything you can in.

Just find a hoop find a gym.

Stay focused.

Work on shots.

Work on dribbling.

