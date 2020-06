TikTok influencer couple on track to make £120k in a year

A Windsor couple in their early 20s are on course to earn £120k in a year - solely from sharing videos on TikTok.

When they met on Tinder in August 2018, James ‘Jimbo’ Hall, 21, was working for his dad, Mark Hall’s e-commerce business as head of purchasing, after leaving school at 16 with just four GCSEs, while Eloise Fouladgar, 22, was studying politics at London’s City University.