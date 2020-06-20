Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield
Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.
♣️ DK🐍 ♣️ #BLM✊🏿 RT @PJ_Kirkham: The scenes outside Anfield as fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! https://t… 22 seconds ago
Morag Braithwaite @BBCBreakfast @BBCNaga
#JoeAnderson said it was “understandable” that Liverpool fans met outside #Anfield to celeb… https://t.co/h2rYoMsZi5 7 minutes ago
ben Just want to send a massive congratulations to all of the Liverpool fans from Bath and the surrounding areas.
I’m… https://t.co/f1Gb6Q4nXM 7 minutes ago
SA Sports Fanatic 🇿🇦 RT @FootbalIhub: Scenes outside anfield as Liverpool fans celebrate winning their first title! 🔥🧨 https://t.co/yTMBNXMCpq 11 minutes ago
ETNOW+ .@LFC crowned #premierleague champions for the first time EVER after #Chelsea win. They finally become #Champions o… https://t.co/DumZReFjFM 12 minutes ago
dummyaccountformemes The scenes at Anfield this morning after thousands of Liverpool fans took to the streets to celebrate their first e… https://t.co/x7r0Vdj6Pj 13 minutes ago
Laura Seraphim Cherubim RT @SkyNews: "I haven't stopped flying."
Liverpool fan Simon Renoldi says he's "over the moon" after the team won the Premier League - the… 15 minutes ago
Kai @andy_batters The Liverpool fans shouldnt be together but it’s their first league title in 30 years hard to blame t… https://t.co/29upjMb32G 16 minutes ago
Liverpool fans descend on Anfield to celebrate title winThousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield on Thursday evening after Liverpool won the league title for the first time in 30 years, following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City. Report by..
Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win titleUke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long..
Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakesManchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years