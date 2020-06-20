Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield

Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Kai @andy_batters The Liverpool fans shouldnt be together but it’s their first league title in 30 years hard to blame t… https://t.co/29upjMb32G 16 minutes ago

Laura Seraphim Cherubim RT @SkyNews : "I haven't stopped flying." Liverpool fan Simon Renoldi says he's "over the moon" after the team won the Premier League - the… 15 minutes ago

dummyaccountformemes The scenes at Anfield this morning after thousands of Liverpool fans took to the streets to celebrate their first e… https://t.co/x7r0Vdj6Pj 13 minutes ago

ETNOW+ . @LFC crowned #premierleague champions for the first time EVER after #Chelsea win. They finally become #Champions o… https://t.co/DumZReFjFM 12 minutes ago

ben Just want to send a massive congratulations to all of the Liverpool fans from Bath and the surrounding areas. I’m… https://t.co/f1Gb6Q4nXM 7 minutes ago

Morag Braithwaite @BBCBreakfast @BBCNaga #JoeAnderson said it was “understandable” that Liverpool fans met outside #Anfield to celeb… https://t.co/h2rYoMsZi5 7 minutes ago

♣️ DK🐍 ♣️ #BLM✊🏿 RT @PJ_Kirkham : The scenes outside Anfield as fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! https://t… 22 seconds ago