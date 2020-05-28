Global  

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come'
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come'

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come'

The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.

