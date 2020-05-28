Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come' The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Henry Cavill Wants to Play Superman for Years! Henry Cavill wants to continue playing Superman amid reports that he may be returning to the...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • AceShowbiz













Tweets about this eStream Studios RT @eStream_Studios: Henry Cavill Says He Hopes To Play Superman For "Years" To Come https://t.co/o6E4TTRgb7 | https://t.co/9AaTTqXITl #gam… 3 hours ago KFI AM 640 Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'Years to come'. The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of… https://t.co/NUbc2RyHXW 4 hours ago Ken Ng Henry Cavill Loves Superman and Hopes to Play Him for Years to Come https://t.co/f6VNQf2LAN 4 hours ago Metahuman-Hunter56 hunts in 2020 RT @DiscussingFilm: Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for many years: “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set… 6 hours ago Ralphie Boy RT @The_DCEU: That'd be fine with us. https://t.co/JZZ6cMbTSy 7 hours ago twood3 RT @GameSpot: Henry Cavill wants to keep playing Superman for years to come https://t.co/ALGH2G0Y3A https://t.co/OQ2TY5TaVa 8 hours ago RyGuy RT @Fly923: Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come' Do you like him as Superman? If not who would you choose?? #NIGHTSHOW… 9 hours ago FLY 92.3 Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come' Do you like him as Superman? If not who would you choose??… https://t.co/BiNUR2KdYG 9 hours ago