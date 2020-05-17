Global  
 

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Poland election: The fight for LGBT rights

 President Andrzej Duda, who is accused of running on an anti-LGBT platform, is seeking re-election on Sunday.
BBC News

Knife-edge Polish presidential race could slow the march of populism

 When Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, goes up against his liberal challenger in a presidential run-off next Sunday, there will be more at stake than just the..
WorldNews
Polish election: incumbent wins first round [Video]

Polish election: incumbent wins first round

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Poland's relations with the European Union for years to come. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
Poland's Duda leads in presidential election first round [Video]

Poland's Duda leads in presidential election first round

Latest poll shows Andrzej Duda ahead with almost 42 percent of votes against Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with 30.4 percent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Duda vs Trzaskowski: The fight for Poland's future

 One is a Catholic social conservative, the other a pro-LGBT mayor. Who will win on Sunday?
BBC News

Former Nazi concentration camp guard on trial in Germany

 The prosecution's closing arguments will be heard today in the trial of a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard for complicity in the murder of more..
WorldNews

Smuggler used toy bricks to hide £8m UK cocaine haul

 Marek Wisniewski, from Poland, was found with 80 kgs of cocaine when he was stopped at Dover Port.
BBC News

Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski [Video]

Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski

Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:42Published
New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe [Video]

New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe

Thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to oppose their governments’ lockdown measures amid the pandemic. From London to Berlin and Warsaw, demonstrators clashed with police, who made several arrests, including that of Piers Corbyn, the brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. In Italy, hospitality workers protested in front of the Pantheon in Rome, claiming the safety measures required by the government will hinder their recovery efforts. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:14Published

Polish president campaigns to fight ‘LGBT ideology’

Polish president campaigns to fight ‘LGBT ideology’ ELECTIONEERING: Andrzej Duda has launched a ‘family charter’ to appeal to his base, a large...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Polish leader Andrzej Duda set for tight run-off against Warsaw mayor

Incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the first round of the Polish presidential election, setting up a...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Signatures pour in for Polish presidential challenger

Polish presidential hopeful Rafal Trzaskowski said he collected more than 1.6 million signatures...
Reuters India - Published


'We are the most homophobic country in the EU': Poland’s election and the LGBT fightback – video [Video]

'We are the most homophobic country in the EU': Poland’s election and the LGBT fightback – video

Andrzej Duda, running for re-election as president of Poland, has included strong verbal attacks on the country's LGBT community in his campaign. Recently, he has referred disparagingly to 'LGBT..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 08:02Published
Fears for LGBT rights as Poland heads for second round [Video]

Fears for LGBT rights as Poland heads for second round

President Andrzej Duda, who is accused of running on an anti-LGBT platform, is seeking re-election on Sunday.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:50Published
LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism" [Video]

LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism"

LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism"

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:17Published