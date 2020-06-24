Global  

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims
Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims

Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to whisper "evil and horrific" words in her ear.

