Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 4 minutes ago Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to whisper "evil and horrific" words in her ear. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Francis Ford Coppola denies asking Dracula cast to hurl abuse at Winona Ryder on set 'Shouting or abusing people isn't something I do as a person or as a filmmaker,' said director

Independent - Published 4 hours ago











Tweets about this UK Film Work Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims https://t.co/BTLpsZoecV https://t.co/ouZl2nWz6V 4 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims https://t.co/QTmxFdITzf https://t.co/I0CdOWpGGj 6 hours ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims https://t.co/ku4DaaptYQ https://t.co/K4bI79QLlq 6 hours ago