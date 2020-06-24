Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims
Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to whisper "evil and horrific" words in her ear.
