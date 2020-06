Boulder stopped water flow, Bhutan cleared blockage: Assam Chief Secretary

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Bhutan Water controversy said that there is no dispute with Bhutan and it will be wrong to say that Bhutan has stopped the flow of water.

Chief Secretary said, "Irrigation water comes to Assam from hills of Bhutan, but there was boulder which stopped the flow.

We talked to Bhutan and they immediately cleared it.

There's no dispute and to say that they stopped the water to Assam is wrong."