Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years

Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 yearsLiverpool will be crowned Premier League champions should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night.
Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrationsLiverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.
Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakesManchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years.