Smartphone apps could help with COVID-19 contact tracing

Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in DisguiseCybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe ReopenEuropean countries are experimenting with contact tracing apps, which they think can help reduce the spread of coronavirus and help the countries reopen.
COVID-19 contact tracing apps causing privacy concernsAttorneys General from around the country want Apple and Google to address some privacy concerns in the fight against COVID-19.