Smartphone apps could help with COVID-19 contact tracing
Smartphone apps could help with COVID-19 contact tracing
Michigan is no longer on the list of states on track to contain the coronavirus.
Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise [Video]

Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise

Cybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe Reopen [Video]

Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe Reopen

European countries are experimenting with contact tracing apps, which they think can help reduce the spread of coronavirus and help the countries reopen.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:47Published
COVID-19 contact tracing apps causing privacy concerns [Video]

COVID-19 contact tracing apps causing privacy concerns

Attorneys General from around the country want Apple and Google to address some privacy concerns in the fight against COVID-19.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:22Published