Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bright light illuminating the sky over the city early on Friday, followed by a large plume of smokeIran explosion: large blast seen near military base outside Tehran. 0

Related news from verified sources Iran Investigates Explosion at Military Base A defense ministry spokesman said a gas explosion had occurred at a base east of the capital, Tehran.

