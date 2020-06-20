Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield

Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield

Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police condemn Liverpool fans for celebrating Premier League title win at Anfield

Thouands attended celebrations at Anfield after Liverpool won the Premier League title for the first...
Independent - Published Also reported by •SBSKhaleej TimesRIA Nov.BBC NewsMENAFN.comWorldNewsDaily Star


News24.com | Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace to close in on first league title since 1990

Liverpool moved to the brink of celebrating a first league title in 30 years with a win over Crystal...
News24 - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com


Salah, Robertson and Alisson all start for Liverpool, Gomes back for Everton – How both teams should line-up for Merseyside derby

Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years but cannot complete the...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this

Fizzy_20

Fizzy RT @FootballFunnnys: The scenes at Anfield this morning after thousands of Liverpool fans took to the streets to celebrate their first ever… 1 minute ago

trtworld

TRT World Liverpool fans celebrate their first Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea defeated second-place Mancheste… https://t.co/R2ocnGSCVg 4 minutes ago

jeffreyarthur77

Jeff RT @TheSunFootball: Liverpool fans turn the streets red as they celebrate their first ever Premier League title 🙌 https://t.co/LJw7eRBKwK 5 minutes ago

DonnaBigwood

Donna Bigwood RT @TheFootyStands: Scenes at Anfield this morning Liverpool fans took to the streets to celebrate their first Premier League title. https:… 7 minutes ago

RuiXec

Rui Xec RT @FootbalIhub: Scenes outside anfield as Liverpool fans celebrate winning their first title! 🔥🧨 https://t.co/yTMBNXMCpq 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations

Liverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:15Published
Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakes [Video]

Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakes

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years [Video]

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years

Liverpool have won their first title in 30 years.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:22Published