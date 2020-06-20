Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield
Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.
Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakesManchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years.
