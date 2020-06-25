The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name
The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known as simply 'The Chicks'.
