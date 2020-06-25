Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known as simply 'The Chicks'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry, The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name & More News | THR News [Video]

Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry, The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name & More News | THR News

The Dixie Chicks change their name, 'Big Mouth' & 'Central Park' are recasting voice actors Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell with Black actors for biracial characters and Disney's Splash Mountain is..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published
Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks | THR News [Video]

Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks | THR News

Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word "dixie" from their name, now going by The Chicks.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:20Published
Dixie Chicks Drop ‘Dixie’ From Name [Video]

Dixie Chicks Drop ‘Dixie’ From Name

The Dixie Chicks, one of the biggest acts in country music, have dropped the “Dixie” from their name due to its association with the Confederacy. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published