US soldier films as massive dust storm engulfs military base in Afghanistan

An American soldier deployed in Afghanistan managed to film the moment a huge dust storm swept through their military base in 2014.

The stunning footage shows the menacing wall of dust edge closer before the soldier's surroundings are shrouded in a thick cloud.

Paul who filmed this told Newsflare: "Footage was taken while I was deployed to Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Dust storms were just a part of the extreme weather of the Afghani desert."