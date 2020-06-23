Global  

Visibility extremely low as Saharan dust cloud sweeps over Mexico
Visibility extremely low as Saharan dust cloud sweeps over Mexico

Visibility was extremely low as a dust cloud from the Sahara desert swept over Torreón, central Mexico on June 24.

Jocelyn Elias, the filmer, told Newsflare: "My children and I were having breakfast when it started to get dark, so we went out to the backyard and the sky was cloudy, then we start to feel the air stronger and colder.

"We look out the window and saw how the air was with the sand moving everything, in Torreón City is normal to see this they are called 'Tolvanera' but yesterday's was very different.

"In seconds everything changed, nothing could be seen for several minutes, the whole city was like this, it even rained twice, which doesn't normally happen."

Monster Saharan dust cloud arrives in Mexico [Video]

Monster Saharan dust cloud arrives in Mexico

Dusty skies and a strange tint in the air are a sign that the monster Saharan dust cloud has arrived in the coastal towns and beach resorts of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S. [Video]

Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S.

Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean [Video]

Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean

Puerto Rico's San Juan was shrouded by a thick dust plume originating from the Sahara desert. The massive cloud has travelled from North Africa and is set to sweep over Southern America. This..

