Visibility extremely low as Saharan dust cloud sweeps over Mexico

Visibility was extremely low as a dust cloud from the Sahara desert swept over Torreón, central Mexico on June 24.

Jocelyn Elias, the filmer, told Newsflare: "My children and I were having breakfast when it started to get dark, so we went out to the backyard and the sky was cloudy, then we start to feel the air stronger and colder.

"We look out the window and saw how the air was with the sand moving everything, in Torreón City is normal to see this they are called 'Tolvanera' but yesterday's was very different.

"In seconds everything changed, nothing could be seen for several minutes, the whole city was like this, it even rained twice, which doesn't normally happen."