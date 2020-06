Warnock hails impact of Klopp and Liverpool owners Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Warnock hails impact of Klopp and Liverpool owners Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Reds supporters have Jurgen Klopp and the club's owners to thank for their rise back to the top. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this