Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate title victory with parade in red trucks
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Liverpool fans in northern Thailand celebrated the team's Premier League title victory with a parade in three red-colored trucks.

Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon organised the party today (June 26) following Liverpool's 4 - 0 win over Crystal Palace.

Kongkiat bought a new truck for the open-top parade in Phayao province.

He even painted the vehicles in the Merseyside team's red colour, their gold liver bird crest and the famous motto 'you'll never walk alone'.

The die-hard Liverpool fan said he had spent more than 10million THB on the trucks, which he will now use in his farming business.

He said: ''This is the best day of my life.

Liverpool winning the title is amazing for all the fans in Thailand.''

