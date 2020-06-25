Global  

'Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!' Liverpool fans sing and light flares after title win
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Liverpool fans painted the town red after their Premier League title win was confirmed last night (June 25), with fans piling into the street and congregating despite coronavirus.

Footage shot outside Anfield stadium shows hundreds of people celebrating and setting off red smoke flares while singing, "Championes, Championes, Ole!

Ole!" Liverpool fan Luke told Newsflare: "I was sitting at home watching the Chelsea vs Man City match, seeing Chelsea get the win to get Liverpool our first title in 30 years.

"I had heard about the celebrations that were going on at Anfield and couldn’t miss out, so I made my way up and on the way up all you could see was red flares and smoke throughout the sky and streets, it was something that couldn’t be missed and so I took the video of all of us singing the songs."

