"One Last Game": Local high school softball players refuse to let COVID-19 ruin their senior season Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:25s - Published 5 minutes ago "One Last Game": Local high school softball players refuse to let COVID-19 ruin their senior season Three Piper High School players found a way for dozens of teams and hundreds of players to have one last game 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REFUSE TO LET COVID-19 WIN WITHTHEIR SOFTBALL SEASON CANCELLED.THEY FOUND A WAY TO HIT THEFIELD ONE.LAST TIME HERE IS KMBC 9SROBHUGHES.NO ONE FORGETS SENIOR YEAR, BUTFOR PIPER HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPLAYERS BELLA GRAVETTE EMMA,MARTIN AND CHLOE ROGERS.THERE WAS NOTHING TO REMEMBEREVERYBODY WAS DEVASTATED.I JUST BROKE DOWN.THIS IS NOT FAIR LIKE THIS ISTHE END OF THE ATHLETESORGANIZED ONE LAST GAME.THIS WEEK THE BLUE VALLEY RECSPORTS COMPLEX FOR ALL THE TEAMSWHO DIDN’T GET ONE A LOT OFPEOPLE REMEMBER THAT DAY NOMATTER HOW MUCH SHE TRIES TOKNOCK YOU DOWN OR LIKE THERE’S AWAY AROUND IT LIKE TO MAKE BUTYOU WON’T HAPPEN TO HAPPENSENIORS WERE HONORED WITHBANNERS LUNCH AND VIDEO.THIS HAS NEVER HAPPENED TOANYBODY AND THAT IT HAPPENED TOUS.IT’S LIKE HELPING US LEARN MORE.I HAD TO JUST LEARN TO JUST LETIT GO AND LIKE NEW LIKE BETTERTHINGS ARE COMING LIFE THREW ACURVEBALL.BUT THEY REFUSED TO GIVE UP THESEASON THEY NEVER HAD WILL BETHE ONE THEY’LL NEVER FORGET.DON’T LET IT GET YOU DOWN.LIKE THERE’S ALWAYS A WAY AND IFYOU PUT YOUR MIND TO IT LIKE YOUCAN DO IT.DON’T BE AFRAID TO USE YOURVOICE AND MAKE IT HAPPEN.KEEP YOUR HEADS UP BECAUSE NOMATTER WHAT HAPPENS.THERE’S SOMETHING AT THE END OFTHE TUNNEL AND IT WILL ALWAYSEND UP







