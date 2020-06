Mentally ill teenager to serve at least 15 years for throwing boy off Tate gantry Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 5 minutes ago Mentally ill teenager to serve at least 15 years for throwing boy off Tate gantry A mentally ill and violent teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern viewing gantry when he was allowed out unsupervised has been told he “may never be released” after being jailed for at least 15 years for attempted murder.Jonty Bravery, now 18, was said to have “a big smile on his face” when he was challenged by horrified onlookers - including the victim’s distraught and disbelieving parents - moments after hurling the young tourist over railings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend