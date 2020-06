Heskey backs Liverpool to break PL points record Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Heskey backs Liverpool to break PL points record Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is backing the Premier League champions to push on and break the record points tally of 100, which was set by Manchester City in 2017/18. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this