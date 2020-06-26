Several crews battling trailer fire in Verona

Morning, with scattered showers continuing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on sunday afternoon, with highs near 80.

Quiet weather to start the work week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on tuesday and wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Turning warmer and more humid on thursday, with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s.

We continue to follow that breaking news out of verona this morning... that we reported at the top of the hour.

At least six fire agencies were on the scene overnight of a fully involved trailer fire in verona.

Calls came in before three this morning of a family evacuating their trailer along old farms road.

911 dispatchers say the family called in the fire after some of fireworks they were launching allegedly caught the trailer on fire.

The verona fire chief is not confirming that right now.

He tells newschannel 2 that two adults and two children are not injured.

One cat was rescued from the residence.

"we did have one of our firefighters get a family pet out of there.

It's still alive.

"is that the only pet?"

To my knowledge at this time.

Yes".

The cause remains under investigation this morning.