Amber Alert issued for Lawrenceburg baby Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Amber Alert issued for Lawrenceburg baby The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler from Lawrenceburg early Friday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING NEWS TO TELL YOU OUTOF LAWRENCEBURG.THIS MAY HAVE CAUSED TO YOUWAKE UP A BIT EARLY AND TAKENOTICE.AND HOPE IT DID.THE TBI ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT.BRAELEE TRAPP,S SHE IS NINEMONTHS OLD.THEY BELIEVE TONY LANIER TOOKHER AND A BLACK EQUINOX WITHARKANSAS TAGS.IF YOU SEE THEM ANYWHERE,PLEASE CALL 911.LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS AND SHAR











Tweets about this HClary RT @privateofficer: AMBER ALERT NEW PHOTO of Braelee Rayne Trapp released by TBI: https://t.co/3Rh5t1iV3R 3 minutes ago privateofficer AMBER ALERT NEW PHOTO of Braelee Rayne Trapp released by TBI: https://t.co/3Rh5t1iV3R 4 minutes ago Amanda Easterly RT @WKRN: AMBER ALERT NEW PHOTO of Braelee Rayne Trapp released by TBI: https://t.co/QHeI2FIFLC https://t.co/dRYJVkaEIG 5 minutes ago WKRN News 2 AMBER ALERT NEW PHOTO of Braelee Rayne Trapp released by TBI: https://t.co/QHeI2FIFLC https://t.co/dRYJVkaEIG 5 minutes ago Max Frank RT @MaxFran73054282: amber alert issued for 10 month old girl taken from lawrenceburg thursday night https://t.co/ToLYyBTGcS 12 minutes ago Max Frank amber alert issued for 10 month old girl taken from lawrenceburg thursday night https://t.co/ToLYyBTGcS 13 minutes ago Commercial Appeal Tennessee Amber Alert issued for Braelee Trapp, taken from Lawrenceburg https://t.co/CJOYKdUs6c 20 minutes ago News Junkie John RT @PlushnickWX: AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old girl ‘forcibly taken’ from Lawrenceburg https://t.co/ladsTt3sEt 24 minutes ago