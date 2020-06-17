Lightning strikes kill over 110 in two Indian states Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published 8 minutes ago Lightning strikes kill over 110 in two Indian states Lightning strikes killed at least 117 people in India's eastern Bihar state and in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities. Edward Baran reports. 0

Tweets about this lily242824 RT @MSN: Lightning strikes kill over 100 in India as monsoon season begins https://t.co/AKoA4Ssbed 1 minute ago そもそも Lightning strikes kill over 100 in India as monsoon season begins https://t.co/2wPoTDKHMG 9 minutes ago Zoon 🌙 RT @rehnewsletter: 1/n Lightning Incidents Across UP and Bihar Kill at Least 110, Injure 32 At least 110 people died from lightning strike… 51 minutes ago Å #Lightning strikes kill over 100 in India as monsoon season begins https://t.co/WpCDX7cmji 1 hour ago The University of York Politics Society Lightning strikes kill over 100 in two Indian states https://t.co/T46vwlksqg 1 hour ago Prothom Alo Lightning strikes kill over 100 in India's Bihar, UP in a day https://t.co/nCjWm8LUmy 1 hour ago reh.life 1/n Lightning Incidents Across UP and Bihar Kill at Least 110, Injure 32 At least 110 people died from lightning s… https://t.co/wwkYUqhRLi 1 hour ago MSN Lightning strikes kill over 100 in India as monsoon season begins https://t.co/AKoA4Ssbed 2 hours ago