|
|
|
|
Lightning strikes kill over 110 in two Indian states
|
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Lightning strikes kill over 110 in two Indian states
Lightning strikes killed at least 117 people in India's eastern Bihar state and in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities.
Edward Baran reports.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The United States on Tuesday said it is "closely monitoring" the situation between India and China...
Mid-Day - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly
NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese border defense troops had a deadly encounter last Monday that left at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead, according to the Times of India.
The New..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:45Published
|