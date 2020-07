Horseshoe Casino opening today

BALTIMORE CITY LIFTED MORECORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS...THAT INCLUDES THE HORSESHOECASINO.

WMAR 2 NEWS' MARKROPER IS LIVE AT THE CASINO INSOUTH BALTIMORE.

MARK━ WHATDO VISITORS NEED TO KNOWBEFORE THEY GO?IT OPENS AT 8 O'CLOCK THISMORNING AS AN EXCLUSIVE TOIT'S SPECIAL MEMBERS.

THENSUNDAY MORNING AT 8━ IT WILLBE OPEN TO EVERYONE.

AND YES━ YOU WILL HAVE TO WEAR AMASK.

SLOT MACHINES━ TABLEGAME━AND POKER ARE BACK.

THEHORSESHOE CASINO IS READY TOWELCOME VISITORS ONCE AGAIN.CAESAR REWARDS━ SEVEN STARSAND DIAMOND CARD HOLDERS WILLHAVE THE HORSESHOE TOTHEMSELVES WHEN IT REOPENSTHIS MORNING.

AND THE FAMILIARSIGHTS ARE STILL THERE...BEN'S CHILI BOWL━ TONYLUKE'S CHEESESTEAKS━ LENNY'SDELI━ AND PIZZETTA PIZZAWILL BE OPEN DAILY.

WHILEGORDON RAMSAY'S AND FU NOODLEBAR WILL OPERATE ON A LIMITEDBASIS.

BUT DESPITE THE RETURNOF YOUR FAVORITE FOODS ANDGAMES THERE ARE SOME THINGSWHICH HAVE CHANGED.

IN THE AGEOF COVI━19━ YOU CAN EXPECTTO SEE SEVERAL HEALTH ANDSAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE.

SUCHAS YOU MIGHT SEE FEWERGAMBLERS AT THE CASINO AS ITWILL OPERATE AT A 50 PERCENTCAPACITY.

SLOT MACHINES WILLBE ARRANGED TO ENCOURAGESOCIAL DISTANCING AND TABLEGAMES WILL OPERATE WITH FEWERPLAYERS.

THE MANAGEMENT ALSOPLANS TO FREQUENTLY CLEAN ANDSANITIZE HIGH TOUCH POINTSWITHIN THE CASINO.

AND YOU'LLSEE EMPLOYEES WEARING MASKS.AND AGAIN━ ALL GUESTS ALSOWILL BE EXPECTED TO WEAR AMASK.

IF YOU DON'T ALREADYHAVE ONE━ THE CASINO WILLHAVE FREE MASKS TO HAND OUT.PLUS━ BOTH GUESTS ANDEMPLOYEES WILL HAVE THEIRTEMPERATURE SCANNED BEFORETHEY ENTER.

ANYONE WITH AREADING OVER 100 POINT 4 WILLNOT BE ALLOWED TO GO INSIDE.LIVE IN SOUTH BALTIMORE━MARK ROPER━ WMAR 2 NEWS.