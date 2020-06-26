Global  

Covid update: USA gurudwara helps; cases at Naval base; India's worst spike
From India registering its highest one-day tally so far, to the United States of America and Europe seeing a resurgence of cases - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra witnessed the steepest jump in cases within a span of 24 hours, with 4,841 new infections taking its tally close to the 1.5 lakh mark.

Meanwhile, around 30 cases were also discovered at the INS Parundu Naval Air Station.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

