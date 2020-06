Kansas City considers requiring face masks Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Face masks could soon be a requirement in the Kansas City metro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GUIDANCE FROM THOSE METRO HEALTHDIRECTORS THIS AFTERNOON, BUT HESAID THAT THIS WOULD BEPARTICULARLY IMPORTANT IN CLOSEDAREAS SUCH AS RESTAURANTS ANDSALONS.HE POINTED TO THE EXAMPLE OF AHAIR SALON IN SPRINGFIELD,MISSOURI WHERE STYLIST WEREDIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 ANDINTERACTED WITH DOZENS OFCUSTOMERS, BUT HEALTH OFFICIALSTHERE SAY THAT THEY WERE ABLE TOPREVENT AN OUTBREAK WITH A MASKREQUIREMENT MAYOR LUCAS SAYS HEIS LOOKING INTO REQUIRING MASKSHERE.KANSAS CITY AFTER WHAT?HE’S OBSERVED ACROSS THE METRO.WENT TO LUNCH WITH A FRIEND OFMINE ON THE KANSAS SIDE AND IWAS IN SOME WAYS ASTONISH.I WAS IN JOHNSON COUNTY BY THEFACT THAT SERVERS WEREN’TWEARING MASKS, RIGHT?IT DIDN’T SEEM LIKE SOCIALDISTANCING RULES WERE BEINGFOLLOWED.THIS IS THE VERY SORT OF THINGTHAT CAN CAUSE AN OUTBREAK ANDIF SOMEBODY WHO’S CITY BORDERSJOHNSON COUNTY, I FIND IT.I FIND A TRUMP HERE ON TROOSTMANY BUSINESSES LIKE THIS ONEARE REQUIRING THEIR CUSTOMERS TOWEAR MASKS UPON ENTRY.WE SPOKE TO A HAIR SALON OWNERAND A RESTAURANT OWNER WHOINSIST THAT THEIR CUSTOMERSWHERE THE MASS WHEN THEY COMEINTO THE BUSINESS.NOW THE MAYOR SAID THAT IT WOULDBE IMPORTANT TO HAVE SVERALCOMMUNITIES SURROUNDING KANSASCITY ACROSS THE M