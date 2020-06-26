DI Melanie Pressley reads victim impact statement following Bravery sentencing
DI Melanie Pressley reads the victim impact statement for the family of the six-year-old boy thrown from the Tate Modern viewing gantry by Jonty Bravery.
Bravery was jailed for at least 15 years for attempted murder.
Mentally ill teenager to serve at least 15 years for throwing boy off Tate gantryA mentally ill and violent teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern viewing gantry when he was allowed out unsupervised has been told he “may never be released” after being jailed..