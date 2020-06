Crazy summer lightning storm is a wonder to behold

Summer brings thunderstorms and tornadoes.

This storm ended up being both!

We were sitting at the local bar when this one rolled in.

It was very hot and humid out, perfect weather for storms. It was amazing and beautiful.

The tornado missed the bar and our house.

But hit big just 2 miles from here, you can see the shelf of it, turning....mother nature is a wonderful creature!