Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!

Ariana Grande-Butera was born June 26, 1993, and turns 27.

She was born inBoca Raton, Florida.

Grande was known for playing Cat Valentine in Victorious.

Her first album, 'Yours Truly,' debuted at No.

1 on theBillboard 200.

It also featured her first hit single, "The Way", with Mac Miller.

The Grammy-winning artistwon Best Pop Vocal Albumfor Sweetener.

The high-pony queen madehistory after releasingThank U, Next.

She was the first artist to holdthe top 3 spots on the BillboardHot 100 simultaneously sinceThe Beatles.

Grande has also beennamed Woman of theYear by 'Billboard.'

The singer headlined Coachella 2019.

