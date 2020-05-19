Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!

Ariana Grande-Butera was born June 26, 1993, and turns 27.

She was born in Boca Raton, Florida.

Grande was known for playing Cat Valentine in Victorious.

Her first album, 'Yours Truly,' debuted at No.

1 on the Billboard 200.

It also featured her first hit single, "The Way", with Mac Miller.

The Grammy-winning artist won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

The high-pony queen made history after releasing Thank U, Next.

She was the first artist to hold the top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously since The Beatles.

Grande has also been named Woman of the Year by 'Billboard.'

The singer headlined Coachella 2019.

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!