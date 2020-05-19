Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!
Ariana Grande-Butera was born June 26, 1993, and turns 27.
She was born in
Boca Raton, Florida.
Grande was known for playing
Cat Valentine in Victorious.
Her first album,
'Yours Truly,' debuted
at No.
1 on the
Billboard 200.
It also featured her first hit single, "The Way", with Mac Miller.
The Grammy-winning artist
won Best Pop Vocal Album
for Sweetener.
The high-pony queen made
history after releasing
Thank U, Next.
She was the first artist to hold
the top 3 spots on the Billboard
Hot 100 simultaneously since
The Beatles.
Grande has also been
named Woman of the
Year by 'Billboard.'
The singer headlined
Coachella 2019.
Happy Birthday,
Ariana Grande!