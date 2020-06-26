'Have a good day!' US farmer being followed by animals at feeding time is a vibe

A farmer from rural Georgia was spreading positive vibes yesterday (June 25) when his cattle and mini-horses chased him down yearning for some hay.

Footage shows farmer Eric Stallings being followed by multiple animals while he rides a mower through his farm, where he is heard saying: "Have a good day!" Stallings told Newsflare that he was "genuinely wishing you well," in relation to the viewer.

Stallings and his family run a 10-acre property where they raise all kinds of animals and document it on their online channels under the moniker "Modern Farmily".