Pup Does Push-ups with His Person

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Cromer, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "My fiance Milly and I have a 5 month Golden Retriever called Atlas, we love teaching him new tricks and he loves to learn!

We thought it would be funny to let Atlas in on the fun!

In the video, it's Milly doing the push-ups and I am recording, and it turned out to be quite a good result.

He'll do anything for a treat!"