Amazon opening delivery station in Fort Wayne Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago Amazon opening delivery station in Fort Wayne Amazon says the delivery station will create "hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Petroviak. Thank you for joining us tonight. Amazon is coming to allen county. The tech giant today announced its building a delivery station in fort wayne..bringing hundreds of jobs mallory fox 55 beard has more on the comp new home. John"being able to have an announcement like this today where new jobs are going to be coming into the community is a positive."hundreds of jobs coming to fort wayne at a time when thousands are out of work because of covid-19.ellen "we see this as a very positive investment in the market."ellen cutter of greater fort wayne incorporated says amazon approached them last year and they had just the thing they were looking for.ellen"we received an inquiry from amazon, and we had a building and a location that met their specification so we were able to move quickly."the company is already preparing to move into this 150,000-square foot warehouse on avianonics drive in the airport business center a location and community amazon considers to be on the rise.rob young"it's been a great project to work on and again it really solidifies the idea that this is a public private partnership that resulted in the shell building that helped attract to our community."while no one was able to provide the exact number of jobs the company says they plan to fill hundreds of full and part time positions all paying at least 15 dollars an hour.fort wayne spokesman john perlich says the even have to offer tax benefits to get the deal done.john"the city is assisting the developers through a reimbursement agreement that will assist with an interest expenses as part of the construction and lease sub of that building but amazon specifically did not seek any financial assistance for this project."the company says it expects to be up and running some time this year.in fort wayne i'm mallory beard







