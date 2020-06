The Dixie Chicks Are Changing Their Name

The popular country group known as The Dixie Chicks has announced they are changing their name.

According to CNN, the trio will now simply be known as "The Chicks".

They will be dropping the word "dixie"; a reference to the pre-civil war south.

The band announced the news on their website Thursday, with the caption "We want to meet this moment".

The news follows Lady Antebellum's decision to alter their name to Lady A, citing the word's association to slavery.