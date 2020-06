Wearing Face Masks in Public 95% of the Time Could Save 33,000 Lives Over the Next 3 Months

Health experts have stressed the importance of wearing face masks in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, a new model from the University of Washington revealed that if 95% of the population wore masks in public at all times, 33,000 lives could be saved.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.