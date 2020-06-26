Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VIRTUAL FANS: Giants launch campaign to fill Oracle Park with virtual fan cutouts
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:26s - Published
VIRTUAL FANS: Giants launch campaign to fill Oracle Park with virtual fan cutouts
Giants launch campaign to fill Oracle Park with virtual fan cutouts
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this