Girl Scouts hosting virtual campout
The Girl Scouts of southern Nevada are hosting their first virtual campout.
Girls around the valley will be pitching their tents or building a pillow fort to reconnect with friends tomorrow.
Girl Scouts hosting virtual camp outGirl Scouts hosting virtual camp out.
Virtual summer camps begin for San Diego Girl ScoutsGirl Scouts San Diego found non-traditional ways to hold summer camps during the pandemic.
Sudbury Girl Scout Troop Hosts Virtual Camping TripWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.